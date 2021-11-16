Whitecourt RCMP is hoping the public can help them identify a suspect believed to have pointed a weapon at a resident in the town. Police say the incident took place on the afternoon of November 3rd when the suspect approached a residence in the 5200 block of 47 Street in Whitecourt. It’s believed the person living in the residence confronted the suspect who then allegedly responded by producing and pointing a firearm at the occupant before leaving.

Authorities believe the house was mistakenly targeted for another residence and do not believe there is a greater risk to the public.

The male suspect is described as being between 20-35 years old, with a light complexion, 5’10” in height and weighing between 160 and 180 lbs with short blond hair, wearing a white sweater and blue jeans. The suspect was driving a 2009 or newer black Dodge Ram 1500 truck.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Whitecourt RCMP or Crime Stoppers.