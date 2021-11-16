Another COVID-19 related death has been reported in the City of Grande Prairie. It’s the 53rd death in the municipality, and among 17 reported across the province over the weekend.

29 new and 20 recovered cases of COVID-19 were also identified in the city over the last three days. 12 new and six recovered cases were also identified in the County of Grande Prairie over the weekend. There are now 72 active cases in the region.

Across Alberta, 519 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 100 requiring the ICU.

As of November 14th, 73 per cent of eligible City of Grande Prairie residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 66.7 per cent are considered fully vaccinated. In the east County of Grande Prairie, 71.5 per cent of the eligible population has received at least one dose and 65.8 per cent are fully vaccinated.