Parts of Alberta could see between 10 and 20 centimetres of snow by the end of the day Tuesday. Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for most of western and central Alberta.

“Snow will begin in western Alberta on Monday morning and spread eastward through the day, reaching regions in Central Alberta by the early afternoon.”

In Grande Prairie, another two centimetres are in the forecast for Sunday evening before tapering off. Two to four more centimetres are expected Monday and then 10 centimetres Monday night. Snow is also now in the forecast for Tuesday.

The weather service notes that rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations and visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Take frequent breaks and avoid strain when clearing snow.”

The previously issued weather statement for the region has ended.