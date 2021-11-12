UPDATE: The warning has ended.

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for the Grande Prairie region. The national meteorological service says an area of freezing rain has developed this morning over portions of northwestern Alberta and is expected to end later this morning or early this afternoon. Areas affected include Grande Prairie, Beaverlodge, and Valleyview.

Drivers are being cautioned as they should prepare for more slippery roads than normal and keep a safe following distance.