The City of Grande Prairie is once again accepting group applications for those looking to take part in the annual Neighbourhood Outdoor Rink Program.

The program, which allows for residents to build and maintain small skating rinks in their neighbourhoods, provides volunteers with equipment and know-how to put the rinks together and keep them in good shape throughout the coldest parts of the year.

Applicants must have a group of five committed volunteers to build and maintain the rinks and specify a location for installation.

You can find more information and registration forms on the City of Grande Prairie website.