The emergency department at the Fairview Health Complex won’t have a doctor on-site overnight Tuesday. For the 12 hours between 7 p.m. November 9th and 7 a.m. November 10th, there will be no physician coverage.

During that time, the nursing staff will be available to provide triage and assessments and to refer patients to emergency departments in surrounding communities as needed. Anyone needing urgent medical care is asked to call 9-1-1.

EMS calls will be rerouted to the Central Peace Health Complex in Spirit River 56 kilometres away, the Grimshaw/Berwyn and District Community Health Centre 58 kilometres away, and the Peace River Community Health Centre 85 kilometres away.

“Depending on their needs, patients seeking care at the ED in Fairview may also be made aware of services available through local pharmacies,” a release from Alberta Health Services says. “Residents are reminded to call Health Link at 811, which is available 24/7, for non-emergency, health-related questions.”

The Fairview Health Complex’s emergency department has been in a similar situation without physician coverage for 12 to 24 hours several times over the past few months.