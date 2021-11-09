Peace Regional RCMP is asking for the public’s help in tracking down a pair of suspects and a stolen vehicle following an armed robbery in Cadotte Lake.

Police say shortly before 11 p.m. on Monday, security working in the area was in a parked vehicle and approached by two male suspects who allegedly approached armed with a rifle and banged on the window. Authorities say an interaction occurred in which the gun was fired and the suspects gained entry to the vehicle, the employee was assaulted, and the suspects took the vehicle and fled.

The stolen vehicle is a 2020 Black Jeep Compass, with Alberta licence plate CFW8554. Anyone with information is urged to call the Peace Regional RCMP or Crime Stoppers.