The Maskwôtêh Park pedestrian bridge is officially open for public use. The $1.5 million project that connects Maskwôtêh Park Park and the new Grande Prairie Regional Hospital is something Mayor Jackie Clayton is thrilled to see people able to access.

“It’s another layer of connectivity in our community, whether it’s for recreation, or health and wellness,” she says. “Just being able to connect the community to the hospital is extremely important and we’re very proud to have this bridge open.”

Clayton says the bridge is important for those that are visiting the hospital or patients at the facility. She thinks it will make a big difference.

“Also, when you’re in the hospital, whether you’re visiting a loved one or if you are just there yourself, you can look out the windows and the vast landscape that you see is fantastic. It’s just a great view and it’s really helping people in that health and wellness aspect to feel more comfortable,” she says.

Clayton adds that health care and hospital staff will have direct access to the park now when they need to take a break. The bridge and park are located just east of the new hospital across the bypass from Centre 2000.