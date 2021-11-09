One person has died after a collision between a pickup truck and a car on Highway 2 north of Sexsmith. The Grande Prairie RCMP says a preliminary investigation has determined both vehicles were travelling northbound on the highway when the collision occurred. The lone occupant of the car, an adult man, was pronounced dead on scene. The driver and passenger in the truck were not injured.

Emergency personnel remain on scene, and northbound traffic on Highway 2 is being diverted at Highway 674, and drivers are to expect delays if travel through the area cannot be avoided. The collision remains under investigation, and the name of the deceased will not be released. however no further updates will be provided and the name of the deceased will not be released.