Another COVID-19 related death was reported in the County of Grande Prairie over the weekend. It’s the 11th death related to the virus in the region. 13 new and 13 recovered cases of COVID-19 were also identified in the county over the last three days. 54 active cases remain.

In the City of Grande Prairie, 33 recovered and 19 new cases of COVID-19 were also discovered over the last 72 hours. 119 active cases remain in the municipality.

Across Alberta, 1,300 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from 29,587 cases for a positivity rate of 4.39 per cent. Province-wide 677 people remain in hospital with COVID-19, with 146 requiring the ICU.