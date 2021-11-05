For the first time since April, the unemployment rate in the region that contains Grande Prairie has not seen a decrease month-over-month. According to numbers released by Statistics Canada on Friday, the economic region containing Grande Prairie had an unemployment rate of 7.1 per cent in October, the very same it was in September. This time last year, the area’s unemployment sat at a staggering 10.9 per cent.

The unemployment rate across Alberta saw significant movement from September to October, dropping to 7.7 per cent from 8.4 per cent. The national unemployment rate also dropped in the month of October from 7.3 to 6.8 per cent.