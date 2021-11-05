The Grande Prairie RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person or persons who placed a noose in front of Grande Prairie MLAs Tracy Allard’s house during a protest.

Mounties say they’re continuing to actively investigate the protest, and are looking for not only eyewitnesses, but are requesting any video footage that could be used as evidence.

The protest took place on the afternoon on October 31st, and police say when they arrived on scene between 15 to 20 people were protesting near the Allard home in the Grand Banks area. After arriving, RCMP requested that the hung noose be removed from a wooden post on display, but officers at the time were unable to identify who brought it to the event or placed it there.