18 recovered and eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the City of Grande Prairie on Wednesday. There are now 133 active cases of the virus in the municipality. In the County of Grande Prairie, 10 recovered and four new cases of the virus were also identified over the last 24 hours. There are now 51 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

Across Alberta, 516 new cases were reported on Wednesday from 12,388 tests for a positivity rate of 4 per cent. Province-wide, 677 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 146 requiring the ICU.

As of November 3rd, 72.2 per cent of eligible City of Grande Prairie residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 64.6 per cent are considered fully vaccinated. In the east County of Grande Prairie, 70.7 per cent of the eligible population has received at least one dose and 63.7 per cent are fully vaccinated.