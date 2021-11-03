Two more COVID-19 related deaths were reported in the City of Grande Prairie on Tuesday. They are the 50th, and 51st deaths related to COVID-19 in the municipality. 25 recovered and 15 new cases of the virus were also discovered in the city over the last 24 hours. 143 active cases remain in the municipality.

In the County of Grande Prairie, six new and five recovered cases were also indentified on Tuesday. 57 active cases remain in the region.

Across Alberta, 487 new cases of the virus were reported on Tuesday from 10,348 tests for a positivity rate of 4.8 per cent. Province-wide, 697 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 155 requiring the ICU.