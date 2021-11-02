Starting Wednesday, County of Grande Prairie residents will be asked to share their feedback via a phone survey led by public opinion researcher Ipsos Reid.

The survey will be similar to those conducted in 2011 and 2014. People will be asked questions about their quality of life and the programs, opportunities, and services available to them.

Reeve Leanne Beaupre says that it is important for County residents to share their opinion in the upcoming survey so that the County can work to serve people better.

“The survey provides an opportunity for Council to measure overall satisfaction. The feedback our residents provide will help guide Council’s decisions for the County, now and in the coming years,” she says.

The feedback will help the County’s planning process as they will be able to see what is working well for the people in the Grande Prairie area and what needs improvement. The results of the phone survey are confidential. The survey is expected to be completed in approximately one month.

