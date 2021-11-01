The Art Gallery of Grande Prairie is hosting its 41st annual auction, which includes a 50/50 draw, travel experiences, as well as artwork from local and international artists.

Executive Director Jeff Erbach says that he’s proud of the work the gallery does in the community, including their work with educating young people about the art world.

“We provide arts education to thousands of people in our community, mostly children… we do that through art camps, workshops, and school tours,” he says.

“Thousands of kids participate in those activities and they are all free. All of the proceeds in our fundraiser go towards supporting childhood development through art,” he says.

Erbach is excited about the auction, as more than just art is up for grabs this year. Erbach says that people can participate in these auctions “guilt-free” as they will be supporting a great cause and allowing the gallery to continue educating people with free admission and free programs.

“We are a really significant cultural asset in the Peace region, a major art museum, and one of the largest art museums in the province. We are also free admission, and many art museums require you to pay before partaking in their exhibits,” he says.

“We are one of the largest free-admission art galleries in Western Canada.”

The auction will be held online, from November 1st to November 6th at 7 P.M. Anyone interested can visit this link.