Inclusion Alberta will make Centre 2000 their home for the near future. Photo supplied by David Vincent.

The Inclusion Alberta Family Resource Centre will be holding a virtual event for families and individuals with developmental disabilities to engage in a conversation about how to strengthen relationships through community engagement.

Provincial Director of Advocacy and Community Engagement with Inclusion Alberta Billie Jack says the not-for-profit, which opened a Grande Prairie office earlier this year, advocates on behalf of children and adults with developmental disabilities. She says the event will delve into topics including strategies for community engagement and inclusion through which relationships can emerge, and how to identify individual interests.

“Our mission statement is to foster family leadership and advocacy with the pursuit of fully inclusive community lives for children and adults with developmental disabilities,” she says

Jack says the event will be held in partnership with the Family Managed Resource Centre in Calgary, and will hopefully provide opportunities to be creative, explore and help people, expand their strengths and connect in the community.

More information about the upcoming event is available on the Inclusion Alberta website.