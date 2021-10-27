The Grande Prairie RCMP is asking for the public’s help in tracking down a missing 64-year-old man.

Mounties say, Gerard Jacob Redinger was last seen in the Clairmont area on October 12th. Redinger is described as standing 5’7” tall, weighing approximately 130 pounds, with long brown hair, brown eyes, and a goatee. Police say there is a concern for Redinger’s wellbeing, and anyone with information is urged to call the Grande Prairie RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers.