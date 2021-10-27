Police in British Columbia say a missing Fort St. John man may have been travelling to Grande Prairie.

The Fort St. John RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 28-year-old man. Authorities say Joseph Delaronde has been missing since October 23rd, and prior to his disappearance, indicated that he would be driving someone to Grande Prairie that day and didn’t know when he would be back.

Delaronde is described as 5’10”, weighing 210 pounds, with black hair and green eyes. There is concern for his wellbeing and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Fort St. John RCMP or Crime Stoppers.