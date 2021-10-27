Dairy Queen stores in Grande Prairie and Valleyview will be taking part in the 19th annual Miracle Treat Day to support sick and injured children.

Grande Prairie franchise owner Jun Suk Han, who previously owned a Dairy Queen franchise in Bonnyville, says that participating in Miracle Treat Day is very rewarding for himself and his staff.

“All of the Blizzard sales go to the Stollery Children’s Hospital in Edmonton. Customers can buy a Blizzard or make an additional donation with the purchase of a meal. We are accepting pre-orders and customers can call us anytime if they’d like to help the cause,” he says.

Han says he knows the region is incredibly generous when it comes to helping out those in need, and he is excited to see the turnout on Thursday. He says it’s the first chance he’s had to participate as an owner in Grande Prairie.

“It’s great that the money goes to helping children with disabilities and their needs and medical issues,” he says. “Seeing customers being happy about making donations and being excited to participate in Miracle Treat Day is really rewarding for me.”

Net proceeds from every Blizzard treat purchased locally will go to Stollery Children’s Hospital in Edmonton, 1 of 12 Children’s Miracle Network hospitals across Canada.

Dairy Queen has been working with the Children’s Miracle Network since 1984, across Canada and the United States. They’ve raised more than $44 million to date.