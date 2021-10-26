Six new and three recovered cases of COVID-19 were identified in the City of Grande Prairie on Monday. There are now 200 active cases of the virus in the municipality. No changes were reported in the County of Grande Prairie over the last 24 hours. 108 active cases of COVID-19 remain in the region.

Across Alberta, 442 new cases of COVID-19 were discovered on Monday from 7,786 tests for a positivity rate of 6 per cent. 836 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 183 requiring the ICU.

As of October 25th, 71.5 per cent of eligible City of Grande Prairie residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 62.8 per cent are considered fully vaccinated. In the east County of Grande Prairie, 70 per cent of the eligible population has received at least one dose and 61.8 per cent are fully vaccinated.