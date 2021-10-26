Grande Prairie residents who cast their ballot in the recent provincial referendum ended up voting fairly closely to those across Alberta. The provincial government released full results from the referendum held on October 18th, in which voters gave their thoughts on Daylight Savings Time, Equalization, and who to represent them in the Senate.

It was a close vote for daylight savings time, as 5,269 people voted no and 4,140 voted in favour. Provincially, Albertans voted no as well to year-round DST, with a very narrow 0.4 per cent margin. 50.2 per cent voted yes, while 49.8 per cent voted no.

The city of Grande Prairie told the province of Alberta that the results they provided for the Referendum on whether or not Daylight Savings Time should continue year-round were accidentally switched. The province provided the updated results for Grande Prairie today.

The residents of Grande Prairie are on the same side as the rest of the province when it comes to the removal of equalization payments. 6,382 voted in favour while 2,804 voted against the removal of said payments. Provincially, 61.7 per cent of Albertans voted in favour of removing equalization payments while 38.3 per cent voted to keep them in place.

In terms of voting for Senate nominees, Pam Davidson received the most support locally with 2,298 votes, while Erika Barootes tallied 2,204 votes and Mykhailo Martyniouk finished third with 1,558 votes. The province collectively voted the same way, as Davidson received 18.25 per cent of the votes from Albertans, while Barootes finished with 17.1 per cent, and Martyniouk collected 11.3 per cent of the votes.