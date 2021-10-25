The Grande Prairie RCMP is asking for the public’s help in tracking down a suspect allegedly involved in an assault at Prairie Mall.

Police say the incident took place just after noon on September 22nd, when the suspect allegedly approached the 24-year-old victim and assaulted him while he was shopping. Police say the victim suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as standing between 5’8″ and 5’11”, with a medium build, black or brown hair, a dark complexion, and a tattoo on the right side of the neck. The suspect was last seen wearing a bomber jacket, black ball cap, and thick gold chain. Police believe the suspect left the area on foot with three others, and may be associated to a convertible red Pontiac. Authorities believe the incident is isolated.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to call the Grande Prairie RCMP or Crime Stoppers.