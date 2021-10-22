Another COVID-19 related death has been reported in the City of Grande Prairie. It’s the 48th in the municipality, and one of 12 reported across Alberta on Thursday.

11 new cases and 27 COVID-19 recoveries were also identified in Grande Prairie over the last 24 hours. There are 199 active cases the virus in the city. In the County of Grande Prairie, 10 recovered and two new cases were discovered on Thursday. 105 active cases remain in the region.

Province-wide, 656 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Thursday from 10,732 tests for a positivity rate of 6.1 per cent. Across Alberta, 889 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 191 requiring the ICU.

As of October 21st, 71 per cent of eligible City of Grande Prairie residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 61.5 per cent are considered fully vaccinated. In the east County of Grande Prairie, 69.7 per cent of the eligible population has received at least one dose and 60.7 per cent are fully vaccinated.