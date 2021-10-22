Michelle Boisvert and Michael Ouellette will return for another term as Grande Prairie & District Catholic Schools board trustees. Boisvert tallied 1,581 votes, the most of those running in the election. Ouellette finished with 1,578 votes and he joins Boisvert as the only other incumbent in Ward 1.

Alyeska-Silvester Degen, who had previously held a position on the board since 2013, was not reelected.

Joining the incumbents in overseeing Catholic schools in the city of Grande Prairie, Beaverlodge, Sexsmith, and Wembley are Russ Snoble, Jermiah English, and John Kroken. Michelle Gemmell won by acclamation and will take over in Ward 2. No Trustee for Ward 3 has been announced as of yet.