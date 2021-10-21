Grande Prairie’s Grain Bin Brewing Company took home a pair of awards from the 2021 Alberta Beer Awards on Wednesday. The locally owned and operated brewery picked up a silver award for its “Move Your Car” stout in the Imperial Strength Beer category, and also picked up a bronze award for the Mixed Fermentation Beer with Fruit category for the first beer in its Solera series.

Dalen Landis with Grain Bin Brewery says they’re beyond honoured to take home another set of awards.

“We’ve been members of the Alberta Brewers Association for the last four years, and we’ve been lucky enough to walk away with some awards every show so far,” he says. “We were honored to be shoulder to shoulder with some of those other breweries that also received some hardware.”

Landis says they’ve been given a wonderful opportunity as a brewery to keep pushing new ideas and recipes out. He believes picking up the silver for ‘Move Your Car’ is a testament to the hard work and dedication to making the best possible product.

“A lot of those different, more fun beers are quite popular, but “lose your car” is a good example of the traditional style,” he says.

“No nonsense, no marshmallows or fruit loops or whatever in it, it stands on the basis of it being a well-crafted beer, and that’s about it.”

He says despite being the only brewery from the Peace Country to take home an award, the work being done in this part of the province is making its mark on the industry.

“Beers from Alberta can definitely hold their own again, even within Canada, more established regions like BC and Ontario,” he says.

“The craft scene there is a little more mature and developed, but it’s showing Alberta beer is becoming more popular, but we are adhering to that same standard of quality.”

Grain Bin Brewing Company has now won seven Alberta Beer Awards.