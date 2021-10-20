One new name will be joining the ranks of Peace Wapiti Public School Division trustees, as Martine Piebiak was voted in by the public as trustee for Ward 1 on Monday.

Unofficial results released by the division show Piebiak picked up 374 votes, defeating incumbent trustee, and former Board Chair Kari Sheers. Ward 5 incumbent Wendy Kelm will serve another term representing Grande Prairie West and Wembley after receiving 311 votes, with Ward 7 incumbent Stefanie Clarke also returning as a trustee after picking up 369 votes on Monday.

The elected officials will join the same group of trustees in place from the 2017 election, Blaine Riding, Lori Grant, Dwayne Speager, Dale Crane, Mildred Turner, and Dana McIntosh were all acclaimed.