Fog Advisory issued for Grande Prairie region
Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory for Peace River - Fairview - High Prairie - Manning areas (2day FM)
The Grande Prairie- Beaverlodge – Valleyview region has joined the Peace River – Fairview – High Prairie – Manning area as being under a fog advisory. Environment Canada says areas of dense fog are expected to persist until later in the morning.
“Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations.”
Fog advisories are issued when near zero visibilities in fog are expected or occurring.