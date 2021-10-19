The MD of Greenview declares a local state of emergency due to growing COVID-19 pandemic. (Michael Lumsden, MyGrandePrairieNow.com staff)

There will be some major changes on the Greenview council as Ryan Ratzlaff is a new addition in Ward 2, Sally Rosson will serve her first term in Ward 3, Dave Berry takes over in Ward 4, Jennifer Rose Scott won by acclamation in Ward 7, and Christine Schlief will be alongside Bill Smith in Ward 8 for the first time. Details and full results of the election are below.

Ward 1: Grande Cache Cooperatives and Enterprises

Winston Lewis Delorme (re-elected by Acclamation)

Ward 2: Little Smoky

Ryan Ratzlaff received 71 votes and he will take over for former councillor Dale Gervais. Ratzlaff won 71-63 in a close race with Catherine Wiltse, while Sara Nichol received 45 votes.

Ward 3: Valleyview

Sally Rosson was elected the newest councillor of Ward 3 with 157 votes. She will take over for Leslie Urness. Rosson finished ahead of Darren Soderquist (129 votes), and Frank John Mark Besinger received 10 votes.

Ward 4: Sunset House/Sweathouse

Dave Berry is another new addition to council as he led the way with 98 votes. Berry beat out former councillor Shawn Acton (53 votes) by more than 30 votes and Dave Hay received 26 votes.

Ward 5: New Fish Creek

Dale R. Smith will be on council for a second term as he received 133 votes. Smith won by a wide margin over his competition, as Danielle Bourgoin finished with 50 votes.

Ward 6: DeBolt

Tom Burton has been re-elected with 185 votes as he won a close race with Mike Gerwatoski, who received 144 votes.

Ward 7: Ridgevalley, Crooked Creek, and Sturgeon Heights

Jennifer Rose Scott won by Acclamation and she will be on council for the first time, taking over for former councillor Roxie Chapman.

Ward 8: Grovedale

William Tyler Smith will be in council for a second consecutive term as he finished with 203 votes and Christine Schlief will join him as she received 153 votes.

Ward 9: Grande Cache

Councillors Duane Didow and Tyler Olsen were both re-elected as they received 436 and 293 votes, respectively. Didow and Olsen received the most votes of anyone running for office.

These results are unofficial and the full results will be announced on Friday.