The 45th COVID-19 death has been reported in the City of Grande Prairie. It was one of three COVID-19 related deaths reported across the AHS Northzone over the weekend.

60 recovered and 50 new cases of the virus were also discovered in the municipality over the last 72 hours. 277 active cases of COVID-19 remain in the municipality. In the County of Grande Prairie, 29 new cases and 28 recoveries were identified over the weekend. 130 active cases of COVID-19 remain in the region. Across Alberta, 981 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 225 requiring the ICU.

As of October 17th, 70.5 per cent of eligible City of Grande Prairie residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 60.4 per cent are considered fully vaccinated. In the east County of Grande Prairie, 69.2 per cent of the eligible population has received at least one dose and 59.6 per cent are fully vaccinated.