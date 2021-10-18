Voters head to the polls Monday for 2021 Municipal Election
October 18th is election day in the Grande Prairie region and across the province. Polls will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Voters in the City of Grande Prairie can find their voting station by using an interactive map.
Voters in the County of Grande Prairie will have one polling station per division. Even if the council race in a division has been acclaimed, voters are still encouraged to vote for the Senate election, as well provincial referendum and school board trustee elections. The County of Grande Prairie poll stations are located in the following areas:
Division 1: Bezanson Memorial Hall
Evergreen Park
Division 2: Grande Prairie Alliance Church
Sexsmith Civic Centre
Division 3: Evergreen Park
Division 4: Evergreen Park
Philip J. Currie Dinosaur Museum
Division 5: Philip J. Currie Dinosaur Museum
Beaverlodge & District Senior Citizen’s Association, 301 – 10th Street, Beaverlodge
Division 6: Beaverlodge & District Senior Citizen’s Association
Hinton Trail Community Hall
Division 7: Hythe Legion
Demmitt Hall
Division 8: La Glace Arena
Hythe Legion
Sexsmith Civic Centre
Division 9: Sexsmith Civic Centre
Teepee Creek Hall
To vote in the municipal election, residents must be at least 18 years old, a Canadian citizen, a resident of the municipality they are voting in, and bring an accepted piece of ID which includes their current address, like a driver’s licence or an Alberta identification card.