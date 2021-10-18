October 18th is election day in the Grande Prairie region and across the province. Polls will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Voters in the City of Grande Prairie can find their voting station by using an interactive map.

Voters in the County of Grande Prairie will have one polling station per division. Even if the council race in a division has been acclaimed, voters are still encouraged to vote for the Senate election, as well provincial referendum and school board trustee elections. The County of Grande Prairie poll stations are located in the following areas:

Division 1: Bezanson Memorial Hall

Evergreen Park

Division 2: Grande Prairie Alliance Church

Sexsmith Civic Centre

Division 3: Evergreen Park

Division 4: Evergreen Park

Philip J. Currie Dinosaur Museum

Division 5: Philip J. Currie Dinosaur Museum

Beaverlodge & District Senior Citizen’s Association, 301 – 10th Street, Beaverlodge

Division 6: Beaverlodge & District Senior Citizen’s Association

Hinton Trail Community Hall

Division 7: Hythe Legion

Demmitt Hall

Division 8: La Glace Arena

Hythe Legion

Sexsmith Civic Centre

Division 9: Sexsmith Civic Centre

Teepee Creek Hall

To vote in the municipal election, residents must be at least 18 years old, a Canadian citizen, a resident of the municipality they are voting in, and bring an accepted piece of ID which includes their current address, like a driver’s licence or an Alberta identification card.