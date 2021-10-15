33 new and 42 recovered cases of COVID-19 were reported in the City of Grande Prairie on Thursday. There are now 288 active cases in the municipality. In the County of Grande Prairie, 19 new and seven recoveries were also identified in the last 24 hours.

130 active cases of COVID-19 remain in the region. Across Alberta, 1,051 new cases of the virus were discovered on Thursday from 14,054 tests for a positivity rate of 7.5 per cent. 1,000 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 229 requiring the ICU.

As of October 14th, 70.2 per cent of eligible City of Grande Prairie residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 59.6 per cent are considered fully vaccinated. In the east County of Grande Prairie, 68.9 per cent of the eligible population has received at least one dose and 58.8 per cent are fully vaccinated.