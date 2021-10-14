56 recovered and eight new cases of COVID-19 were identified in the City of Grande Prairie on Wednesday. There are now 297 active cases of the virus in the city. In the County of Grande Prairie, 14 new cases and 21 recoveries were also discovered over the last 24 hours. 118 active cases of COVID-19 remain in the region.

As of October 13th, 70 per cent of eligible City of Grande Prairie residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 59.3 per cent are considered fully vaccinated. In the east County of Grande Prairie, 68.7 per cent of the eligible population has received at least one dose and 58.4 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Across Alberta, 1,016 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 231 requiring the ICU. Province-wide, 916 cases were reported on Wednesday from 12,733 tests for a positivity rate of approximately 7.5 per cent.