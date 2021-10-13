Alberta Health Services says a new ophthalmologist is now practicing in Grande Prairie. Dr. Amy Sze, who moved from Hong Kong to Grande Prairie back in April, is working out of the Dr. Steve Roberts Clinic, as well as the QEII Hospital.

“I’m looking forward to experiencing life in Canada, getting to know more about how people in the community live and interact, as well as learning about their culture and practices.”

Dr. Sze completed her medical tailing at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, followed by ophthalmology training at the Hong Kong Eye Hospital. Ophthalmologists specialize in the diagnosis and treatment of eye-related conditions.

Grande Prairie MLA Tracy Allard says it’s great to see physicians choosing to practice in northern Alberta where there’s so much need for them.

“The new hospital is beautiful and state of the art, but this is a reminder that healthcare is about people, and this will help ensure that the system in Grande Prairie continues to give great care,” she adds.