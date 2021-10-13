Grande Prairie RCMP handed out suspensions and fines to 10 drivers in the region over the long weekend as part of an impaired driving blitz.

Police say between October 8th and 9th, four drivers were given fail suspensions, with another receiving warn suspensions. Authorities say two Graduated Drivers License holders blew over zero-tolerance.

Grande Prairie RCMP Constable Lindsay Ralph says they would like to thank the public for doing their part to keep the roads safe over the holiday weekend. She adds one of the impaired drivers was located as a result of police receiving a report of a vehicle driving erratically.

“Any type of enforcement that our members do when they’re able to get impaired drivers off the road is good work for them, and any number of impaired drivers removed from the road is a good number,” she says.

“Our jobs as police officers is to keep police officers safe, and by doing that, it’s checking vehicles on the road to make sure drivers are doing so.”

A fail suspension delivers a punishment of a 90-day driving prohibition under any circumstances, a 12-month drivers licence suspension, a $1,000 fine, and a 30-day vehicle seizure.