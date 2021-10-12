Advance polls for the County of Grande Prairie municipal election gets underway across the region on Wednesday.

The first of two days of voting prior to Monday’s election takes place October 13th from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., with voters able to cast their ballots at locations set up in Evergreen Park, the Sexsmith Civic Centre, and the Hythe Legion. The second day of advance voting will take place in the same locations on October 16th from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

To vote in the municipal election, residents must be at least 18 years old, a Canadian citizen, a resident of the County of Grande Prairie, and bring an accepted piece of ID, which includes a drivers licence or an Alberta identification card.