Grande Prairie city council candidate Ejibola Adetokunbo-Taiwo believes her history of leadership experience and an entrepreneurial approach will help earn the trust of voters in the city.

Adetokunbo-Taiwo, who in 2018 founded Sedulous Women Leaders, a group that says it’s committed to empowering, mentoring, supporting, and educating Immigrant women in management and entrepreneurship, says she wants to take the same approach when it comes to helping make decisions at a municipal level. She says the aim is to help the city gain next-level growth and economic development.

“I am passionate about the City of Grande Prairie, and I envision a city that attracts the best of talent, keeps its own, like our college students after graduation, so they don’t have to relocate,” she says.

“However, we do not need politicians at the table, those who promise a million things and never get most done, we need leaders, who can lead with compassion and empathy,” she adds.

Adetokunbo-Taiwo says she envisions a city where everybody wants to live, work and raise their family. She says building an inclusive and connected city will help Grande Prairie compete with similar-sized municipalities across the country to make that a reality.

“I currently sit on the board of the economic development and strategy planning [advisory committee], so that gives me a bigger exposure of what we do, and how we do things,”

“I am determined to be a voice for everyone, not just for myself and those I know, and not just for the few,”

The municipal election will take place on October 18th.