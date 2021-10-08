More workers will be stationed at Grande Prairie City Hall to reduce wait times for advance polls. The city says it has added extra capacity due to a high voter turnout.

They will be in place for the rest of the day Friday, as well as the other three advance poll days on October 9th, 15th, and 16th. On all four days, polls will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at City Hall on 98 Street.

Election day is October 18th, with multiple polling stations across the city open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. To find your location, use this map.

Advance polls in the County of Grande Prairie will be open October 13th from 4 to 8 p.m. and October 16th from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Evergreen Park, the Sexsmith Civic Centre, and the Hythe Legion. Voters can cast a ballot at any location on those two days.