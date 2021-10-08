For the second time in a week, the Fairview Health Complex doesn’t have a physician in its emergency department. The facility has been without an emergency doctor since 7 a.m. Friday morning, and will be until 7 a.m. Saturday morning.

Alberta Health Services says nursing staff is still on-site to provide triage and assessments and to refer patients to emergency departments in other communities if needed. These include the Grimshaw/Berwyn and District Community Health Centre 58 kilometres away, the Central Peace Health Complex in Spirit River 56 kilometres away, and the Peace River Community Health Centre 85 kilometres away.

The Fairview Health Complex was also temporarily without physician coverage for 24 hours from Tuesday to Wednesday. AHS says people requiring urgent emergency medical care during these times are asked to call 9-1-1 or 8-1-1 if it’s not an emergency.