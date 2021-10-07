Several Grande Prairie schools placed on COVID-19 alert, outbreak lists
St. Kateri Catholic School is one of two in the region on the provincial COVID-19 outbreak list, with at least 10 confirmed cases. (Donovan Eckstrom, mygrandeprairienow.com)
Two dozen schools in Grande Prairie have been placed under a COVID-19 alert or outbreak designation as Alberta Health Services is once again publishing active alerts and outbreaks across the province.
There are currently 13 schools in the Grande Prairie region with between two and four confirmed cases of the virus in individuals associated with the facilities.
- Alexander Forbes School
- Avondale School
- Charles Spencer
- Crystal Park
- Ecole Nouvelle Frontiere
- Ecole St. Gerard Catholic School
- Grande Prairie Christian School
- Holy Cross Catholic School
- Roy Bickell Public School
- St. Catherine Catholic School
- St. Joseph Catholic High School
- Whispering Ridge Community School
As of October 6th, there are also nine schools in Grande Prairie that fall under the alert category of between 5-9 cases of COVID-19:
- Derek Taylor School
- École Montrose School
- Grande Prairie Composite High School
- Isabel Campbell Public School
- Maude Clifford Public School
- Mother Teresa Catholic School
- Peace Wapiti Academy
- Riverstone Public School
- St. John Paul II Catholic School
Harry Balfour School and St. Kateri Catholic School have also been listed under the outbreak category, which signifies at least 10 cases of COVID-19 reported in the school. The province began once again publicly posting the outbreak status of schools earlier this week.