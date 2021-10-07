St. Kateri Catholic School is one of two in the region on the provincial COVID-19 outbreak list, with at least 10 confirmed cases. (Donovan Eckstrom, mygrandeprairienow.com)

Two dozen schools in Grande Prairie have been placed under a COVID-19 alert or outbreak designation as Alberta Health Services is once again publishing active alerts and outbreaks across the province.

There are currently 13 schools in the Grande Prairie region with between two and four confirmed cases of the virus in individuals associated with the facilities.

Alexander Forbes School

Avondale School

Charles Spencer

Crystal Park

Ecole Nouvelle Frontiere

Ecole St. Gerard Catholic School

Grande Prairie Christian School

Holy Cross Catholic School

Roy Bickell Public School

St. Catherine Catholic School

St. Joseph Catholic High School

Whispering Ridge Community School



As of October 6th, there are also nine schools in Grande Prairie that fall under the alert category of between 5-9 cases of COVID-19:

Derek Taylor School

École Montrose School

Grande Prairie Composite High School

Isabel Campbell Public School

Maude Clifford Public School

Mother Teresa Catholic School

Peace Wapiti Academy

Riverstone Public School

St. John Paul II Catholic School

Harry Balfour School and St. Kateri Catholic School have also been listed under the outbreak category, which signifies at least 10 cases of COVID-19 reported in the school. The province began once again publicly posting the outbreak status of schools earlier this week.