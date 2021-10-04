Grande Prairie RCMP has laid several charges against a 23-year-old man following what it describes as a “crime spree” in the city Saturday. Mounties say it began shortly after 12:30 p.m. on October 2nd with an attempted armed robbery at a business at 84th Avenue and Resources Road.

It’s reported a man entered with an edged weapon, demanded money along with other merchandise, broke a plexiglass barrier, and then fled the scene. No one was injured and the suspect didn’t get any money or goods.

About half an hour later, police responded to a complaint of a break and enter at a business in a home in the County of Grande Prairie near Range Road 71 and Township Road 710. There, the suspect allegedly broke a window and took several tools from inside the shop, and stole a vehicle from the property.

Police say the suspect had an edged weapon and tried to assault the property owner, although no one was harmed. It’s believed the stolen vehicle was found on fire behind a school in the area of 73 Avenue and 104A Street in the city about 30 minutes later.

Grande Prairie RCMP officers on the scene say they were able to locate and arrest the suspect a short time later nearby.

23-year-old Tyren Field of Grande Prairie is facing charges of assault with a weapon, arson causing damage to property, break and enter to commit theft, robbery, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000. He was released from custody and will next appear in Grande Prairie court on October 18th