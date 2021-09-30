61 new and 29 recovered cases of COVID-19 were reported in Grande Prairie on Wednesday. There are now 507 active cases of the virus in the city. In the County of Grande Prairie, 42 new and 29 recovered cases of COVID-19 were also discovered over the last 24 hours. 292 active cases of the virus remain in the region.

As of September 29th, 67.6 per cent of eligible City of Grande Prairie residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 56.6 per cent are considered fully vaccinated. In the east County of Grande Prairie, 66.3 per cent of the eligible population has received at least one dose and 55.9 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Across Alberta, 1,706 cases of COVID-19 were reported over the last 24 hours from 17,590 tests for a positivity rate of 9.69 per cent. 1,083 people remain in hospitals across the province as a result of COVID-19, with 263 requiring the ICU.