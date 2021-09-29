The composite sketch of a person of interest allegedly involved in a serious offence in Grande Prairie. (Supplied, Alberta RCMP)

Police in Grande Prairie are asking the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a serious offence against a vulnerable person. The RCMP has confirmed to MyGrandePrairieNow.com that both the suspect and victim are believed to be youths.

The Grande Prairie RCMP alleges the incident happened at Walmart in February and it was reported to police in March. No further details have been released.

A composite sketch has been released in an effort to identify them. The suspect is described as white, 5’3″, with a muscular build. At the time they had bright green hair and a piercing on the right side of their nose.

Anyone with information that could lead to the person of interest being identified is urged to contact Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.