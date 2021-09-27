Drivers planning on driving to or through Grimshaw on Tuesday are being asked to pack a little extra patience as work on the CN line will close Highway 2 between Highway 35 and 55 Avenue to all but to local traffic for most of Tuesday.

Alberta Transportation says northbound traffic through Grimshaw will detour to Highway 2A and back to Highway 2, while southbound traffic will detour to Highway 2 eastbound, south to Highway 2A, and back to Highway 2. Drivers can expect the detour to add upwards of 20 minutes to their total drive time.

The work is expected to last from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.