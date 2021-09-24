44 recovered and 37 new cases of COVID-19 were identified in the City of Grande Prairie over the last 24 hours. There are now 458 active cases of the virus in the municipality. 18 recoveries and 14 new cases were also discovered in the County of Grande Prairie on Thursday. 234 active cases of COVID-19 remain in the region.

As of September 23rd, 65.8 per cent of eligible City of Grande Prairie residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 55.6 per cent are considered fully vaccinated. In the east County of Grande Prairie, 64.7 per cent of the eligible population has received at least one dose and 55 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Across Alberta, 1,651 cases of COVID-19 were reported on Thursday from 16,848 tests for a positivity rate of 9.7 per cent. 1,061 people remain in hospital across the province as a result of COVID-19, with 243 requiring the ICU.