The circumstances surrounding the death of a man reported missing are under investigation. The Grande Prairie RCMP says 38-year-old Joseph Semple was found dead on September 23rd, nearly three weeks after he was last reported to have been seen.

A missing person report went out to the public on September 10th. At that time, police said he had last been seen on September 4th in the area of 92nd Street and 100th Avenue in Grande Prairie and there was concern for his wellbeing.

An update on September 24th confirmed mounties had found his body, although no other details have been released. An investigation is being done by the Grande Prairie RCMP General Investigation Section and it’s expected more information will be provided once available.