Police on scene at the Grande Prairie Composite High School on Thursday morning.(mygrandeprairienow.com staff)

A spokesperson for the Grande Prairie Public School Division says the bomb threat received at Grande Prairie Composite High School Thursday was unsubstantiated.

Deputy Superintendent James Robinson says the school received a threat originating in the United States, which prompted students to safely meet at a muster point at Legion Field, and eventually dismissed for the remainder of the day out of an abundance of caution.

Grande Prairie RCMP say they responded to the threat around 10:30 Thursday morning but failed to locate any threatening devices during a search of the facility. It was later determined the threat was unsubstantiated.

As a result of the threat, neighbouring schools Harry Balfour, Peace Wapiti Acadamy, and Avondale were placed in a hold and secure until the threat was determined safe. The RCMP continues to investigate the incident.