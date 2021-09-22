The Leisure Centre, Grande Prairie Museum, and Heritage Discovery Centre have been added to the list of municipally operated facilities that will require proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test prior to entry.

However, the City of Grande Prairie says there are exceptions, adding proof of vaccination or a negative test is not required for youth under the age of 18 participating in sports, recreation, and performance activities.

The latest facilities join a list that already includes the Eastlink Centre, the Coca Cola Centre, the Bonnetts Energy Centre, and the Dave Barr Community Centre for anyone aged 12 and up unless they are within a youth user group.

Last week, the Alberta government announced that it would be bringing in new restrictions for several industries that could be exempt by choosing to put in place a program checking patrons for government-issued proof of vaccination or a recent negative privately purchased COVID-19 test.