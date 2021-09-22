57 recovered and 15 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the City of Grande Prairie on Tuesday. There are now 492 active cases in the municipality. In the County of Grande Prairie, 12 new cases and 14 recoveries were also reported over the last 24 hours, lowering the active case total to 221.

Another record high hospitalization rate has been reported across the province as over 1,000 Albertans are now in hospital as a result of COVID-19. Of the 1,040 people in hospital as of September 21st, 230 of them require the ICU. Across Alberta, 1,336 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from 14,521 tests Tuesday, for a positivity rate of 9.2 per cent.

As of September 21st, 65.7 per cent of eligible City of Grande Prairie residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 55.2 per cent are considered fully vaccinated. In the east County of Grande Prairie, 63.9 per cent of the eligible population has received at least one dose and 54.6 per cent are fully vaccinated.