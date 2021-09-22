Grande Prairie RCMP has reached out to the public for help finding a missing man. Police say the family of 23-year-old Michael Fortier have not heard from him since September 10th.

Fortier is described as 6 feet tall and 126 pounds with red hair and brown eyes. There’s a reported concern for his wellbeing and the RCMP asks anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the detachment or Crime Stoppers.